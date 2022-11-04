SAFE.jpg

Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.

 Courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department

The Mesquite Police Department is working with apartments to build a safer community.

Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments