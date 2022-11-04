Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.
The Mesquite Police Department is working with apartments to build a safer community.
Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.
“The main component of our program is information sharing,” Mesquite Police Officer Greg McMillen said. “We share information with the communities, and in turn, they share information with us."
Of the 63 apartment communities in Mesquite, 41 complexes participate in the program.
“It's strictly voluntary,” McMillen said. “There's no cost involved for the program. The communities don't have to pay anything to participate. The main component is information sharing.”
Every two weeks, McMillen sends out a report with calls for service to the participating complexes. Residents are then able to see when police showed up and why.
Since the program has launched, McMillen said that apartment communities have felt safer.
“I can specifically speak of Annex Apartments,” he said. “They started participating around October 2021. The calls for service have significantly cut down at Annex. We're not having to respond to the community as much.”
In addition to working with residents, McMillen said the department also works with apartment management to complete background checks on prospective renters.
“This is done to help identify residents who might be a problem resident, and the goal is to correct that so people can live there peacefully,” he said.
When apartment communities change ownership, the department will reach out to keep the complex in the SAFE program.
When working with residents, officers will hold resident meetings in the management office to look at crime trends in the community and answer any questions.
“A lot of this is bridge building,” McMillen said. “We're trying to build good relationships with our communities. You actually have to go out to these offices and talk to these managers. We're trying to build positive relationships, and we let the people who live in the communities know that if they have any concerns, they can always voice it to the manager, and the manager can voice it to the police department.”
McMillen encourages more apartment communities join the program.
“We would love to have all of them sign up,” he said. “We probably presented the program to every apartment community in the city.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
