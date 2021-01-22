Mesquite police find 20 year old male victim

The Mesquite Police Department was notified of a shooting call in the 4800 block of Shands Drive at about 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival at the location, officers located a 20-year-old male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
The first arriving officer began applying pressure and treating the victim for his wound until MFD paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Michael Quintero from Dallas.
After further investigation, it has been determined that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.
