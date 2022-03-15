The suspect involved in Monday night's officer-involved shooting was identified as Ladarious Davis, a 28 year-old male from Mesquite, police announced Tuesday.
Davis is being charged with the offenses of aggravated assault on a public servant and burglary, both first-degree felony offenses.
Davis was hospitalized and listed in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.
Mesquite Police Officers responded to a gun call originating at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road. According to the caller, Davis entered the caller's apartment looking for a family member while pointing a handgun at the caller. The suspect then exited the victim’s apartment and was believed to have entered another apartment just below his, the department said in a press release.
Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the apartment, where Davis was last seen to be entering. However, the apartment ended up being vacant, the department said.
At around 8:42 p.m., a family member notified dispatch that Davis was currently at a business located in the 3700 Block of Childress Ave.
Upon arrival at the business, responding officers confronted Davis in the parking lot. He then fired rounds from a handgun at the officers. The officers returned fire, and Davis was struck. Officers performed immediate life-saving measures before transporting him to a local area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.
