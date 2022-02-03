The Mesquite Police Department identified the suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting Monday as Joseph Wayne Butler, a 40-year-old male from Wichita Falls, Texas.
On Monday, Mesquite police officers were notified of a suspect possibly in Mesquite that showed an active warrant for evading from a neighboring police department.
At around 8:30 pm while on routine patrol, a Mesquite police officer identified the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex in the 800 block of I-30 in Mesquite.
The suspect was in the car, and the officer attempted to make contact. The suspect fled from the vehicle, and the officer pursued on foot. While fleeing from the officer, the suspect shot multiple rounds at the pursuing officer. The officer returned fire striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
The officer was not struck by gunfire from the suspect. The officer is a 3-year veteran of the department.
As of Thursday, this is an ongoing investigation.
