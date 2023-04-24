On April 21, 2023 at 10:01 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Ln, Mesquite, Texas, in reference to a subject with a gun in the street pointing the weapon at others in the area.
While enroute, officers were advised that the suspect returned to his home. Officers arrived and heard what they believe to be gunshots inside the suspect’s residence. The Mesquite Police Tactical Team was requested and responded. Crisis Negotiators and the Tactical Team attempted to make contact with the subject inside the residence through a loud hail system in attempts to resolve the incident peacefully.
At 3:43 a.m., the suspect exited the front door of the residence armed with a shotgun. The suspect pointed the weapon at officers, at which time one tactical team member fired two rounds, striking the suspect. Officers performed life saving measures and the suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured from the incident.
The involved officer has been with the Mesquite Police Department for nine years. This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.