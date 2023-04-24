police lights
On April 21, 2023 at 10:01 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Ln, Mesquite, Texas, in reference to a subject with a gun in the street pointing the weapon at others in the area.

While enroute, officers were advised that the suspect returned to his home. Officers arrived and heard what they believe to be gunshots inside the suspect’s residence. The Mesquite Police Tactical Team was requested and responded. Crisis Negotiators and the Tactical Team attempted to make contact with the subject inside the residence through a loud hail system in attempts to resolve the incident peacefully.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

