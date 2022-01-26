A security guard at Fitness Connection in Mesquite died after being assaulted on Saturday, police said.
The Mesquite Police Department said it was aware of a video showing a physical altercation between the security guard, identified as Patrick PreJean, and a group of men in the gym. The police were called at around 4:30 p.m. where they transported Prejean to the hospital. He later died. However a cause of death is unknown, Captain Stephen Biggs said.
In a video of the incident widely circulating on TikTok, Prejean appeared to be escorting the group of men out of the gym while they were playing Basketball. The altercation started after Prejean put his hand on the shoulder of one of the men. The video showed the men beating Prejean while he lay on the floor.
Fitness Connection and the Mesquite Police department are still investigating Prejean’s death as of Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.