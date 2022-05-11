The names of 619 fallen police officers nationwide will be formally dedicated during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil to be held on the National Mall in Washington DC on May 13.
This year, National Police Week will be observed from May 11-17, the Mesquite Police Department announced Tuesday.
On Tuesday – with the support of Ross Perot Jr – the family of fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston and Mesquite Police command staff and honor guard flew to Washington DC to attend ceremonies and events throughout the week. On Friday, during the candlelight vigil, names engraved on the memorial wall will be read aloud to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Officer Richard Lee Houston II.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington DC to participate in a number of planned events that honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
