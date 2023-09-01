Nearly two years since Mesquite Police Department Officer Richard Houston was fatally shot in the line of duty, the Mesquite community continues to find ways to memorialize the fallen officer.
On Aug. 21, several area restaurants collaborated with the Mesquite Police Association, the police department and the Houston family to raise funds for signage, designating a portion of I-635 as the Officer Richard Houston Memorial Highway.
The day was suggested by a resident, as 821 was Huston’s badge number.
So far, the Mesquite Police Department expects to be fully funded in its efforts, as some of the 15 participating restaurants including Outback, Joe's Pizza and Pasta, Alejandro's, Mesquite BBQ, Martinez and Bulls Pen, have donated almost $6,000 to the Mesquite Police Association’s efforts.
“We're still receiving the actual donations,” Officer Bruce Sales, MPA president said. “We still have nine restaurants to make their donations, including Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse. I anticipate those will probably be pretty big.”
Sales said through the participation the department’s seen, he expects the donations will total approximately $10,000. Any funding left over will go toward the Officer Richard Houston Memorial Scholarship, which allows Mesquite ISD students to pursue a career in law enforcement.
"It's been hugely successful,” Sales said. “We're super excited. We're pretty close to being fully funded.”
Efforts to rename the highway started in October 2022. According to Sales, city and state officials along with Mesquite residents gave full support for the initiative. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the highway designation into law over the summer and it will go into effect Sept. 1.
“We got support from every aspect of the process, whether it be the city, council, residents,” Sales said. “We even got donations from overseas. I don't know how they found out about us from overseas, but we had some donations from the United Kingdom, and we had donations from as far as Washington State in the US. It was a great collaborative effort that went outside of the city of Mesquite.”
Sales said that the department and association’s goal is to ensure commuters who enter or exit Mesquite know Officer Richard Houston and the sacrifice he made.
“A sign obviously only goes so far, but if we can catch everyone coming in or out of Mesquite, and even one person looks at that sign then looks up his story and sacrifice, that's our goal,” Sales said. “We want to honor him and his sacrifice. We don't want his name to ever be forgotten.”
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.