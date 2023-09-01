Officer Richard Houston

Officer Richard Houston

 Courtesy of Mesquite PD

Nearly two years since Mesquite Police Department Officer Richard Houston was fatally shot in the line of duty, the Mesquite community continues to find ways to memorialize the fallen officer.

On Aug. 21, several area restaurants collaborated with the Mesquite Police Association, the police department and the Houston family to raise funds for signage, designating a portion of I-635 as the Officer Richard Houston Memorial Highway.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments