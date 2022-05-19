Police Report Graphic

Mesquite Police Department officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Franklin Dr., on Monday, May 16.

It was one of two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon calls that Mesquite Police Department officers had to respond to from May 10-18, according to community crime map data.

The other report came at 12:30 p.m. on May 13 on the 400 block of Galloway Ave.

There were 28 reports of theft of property from May 10-18 according to community crime map data, the most significant of which in terms of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 took place on the following dates and locations:

- 1 a.m., May 11, 700 block of Kimbrough St.

- 10:30 p.m., May 11, 1100 block of Hillcrest St.

- 3 p.m. May 12, 100 block of Overland Trail.

- 8:20 a.m. May 13, 2000 block of W. Scyene Rd.

- Midnight, May 14, 1100 block of Tosch Ln.

- 12:30 p.m. May 14, 1900 block of IH

- 8:30 p.m. May 15, southbound I-635

- 5:30 p.m. May 16, 1300 block of N. Peachtree Rd.

- 10 p.m. May 16, 1600 block of Doubletree Dr.

- 8:50 p.m. May 18, 2200 block of Steer Creek Pl.

- 10:30 p.m. May 18, 1600 block of Longview St.

Mesquite Police officers responded to a home burglary on the 2600 block of Hackberry Creek at 11:56 p.m. May 17. At 9:15 p.m May 15, officers responded to a home burglary on the 1000 block of Wilkinson Dr.

A report of a burglary at a building took place at 6:30 p.m. May 15 on the 1400 block of E. Glen Blvd.

A report of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm was taken at 12:52 a.m. May 15 on the 100 block of Cascade St.

Other reports of note from May 10-18 were:

- At 3 p.m. May 13, two reports of forced entry home burglary was reported at an apartment complex at the 9700 block of Scyene Rd. 

- At 2:30 p.m., a home burglary was taken on the 800 block of Lakeside Dr.

- At 10 p.m. May 11, a home burglary was reported on the 800 block of Yosemite Trail.

- At 8:45 p.m. May 11, a burglary at a building was reported on the 900 block of Ember Lane.

- At 12:41 p.m. May 11, a home burglary was taken at 1900 Clifton Dr.

