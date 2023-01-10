The Mesquite Police Department responded to around 50 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data.
Police responded to 11 accounts of assault, according to the crime map.
The assaults reported include:
Jan. 1 at 4:01 a.m. in the 2600 block of Brenda Dr.
Jan. 2 at 1:47 a.m. in the 100 block of Grand Junction blvd.
Jan. 2 at 6:12 a.m. in the 2100 block of US 80
Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. in the 15900 block of I-635
Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of N Galloway Ave
Jan. 3 at 11:11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hawk Dr.
Jan. 5 at 1:06 p.m. in the 2300 block of Loyce Dr.
Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. near I-635 and Gross Rd.
Jan. 6 at 8:45 a.m. near East Cartwright Rd. and Boardwalk Rd.
Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of Borman Dr.
Jan. 8 at 5:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of John West Rd
Four accounts of motor vehicle thefts were reported From Jan. 2-5.
Two thefts were reported on Jan. 2 at 7:50 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. The morning theft was reported in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd, and the evening theft was reported near N Peachtree Rd and Cartwright Rd.
A Jan. 3 motor vehicle theft was reported at midnight near Cartwright and Faithon P Lucas Roads.
A Jan. 5 motor vehicle theft was reported at 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Meadows Blvd.
According to the crime map, 11 of the nearly 30 thefts ranged from $2,500 to $30,000 valuation.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
