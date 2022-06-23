Police Report Graphic 1

A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22.

There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer.

Reports of aggravated assaults were:

- 8 a.m. June 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 2100 block of Norcross Drive.

- 10:07 a.m. June 17, aggravated assault with deadly conduct at the intersection of westbound Highway 80 and Belt Line.

- 7:45 p.m. June 21, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of Ridgeview St.

- 11 p.m., June 22, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Tradewind Dr., and Anthony Dr.

- 7:53 p.m., June 20, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1300 block of N. Galloway Ave.

- 2 p.m. June 20, aggravated assault at a convenience store on the 1300 block of N. Masters Dr.

- 7:50 a.m. June 16, deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm at the intersection of N. Town East Circle and Emporium Blvd.

- 11:29 p.m. June 16, discharge of a firearm at the intersection of southbound 635 and Military.

- 9:20 p.m. June 17, discharge of a firearm on the 400 block of W. Grubb Dr.

- 4:30 p.m., June 15, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon near Galloway Rd.

Mesquite police officers responded to five robbery incidents from June 15-22:

- 12:05 p.m. June 15, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 800 block of W. Cartwright Road.

- 4:55 p.m. June 17, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 4500 block of San Marcus Ave.

- 10:48 p.m. June 16, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 700 block of Grubb Circle.

- 4:15 p.m. June 21, a robbery incident was reported on the 2800 block of Franklin Dr.

- 9:20 p.m., an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 2200 block of Tradewind Dr.

There were also two home burglaries and two commercial burglaries from June 15-22:

- At 11:15 a.m. June 19, a home burglary was reported on the 2100 block of Laramie Dr.

- At 1 p.m. June 19, a home burglary was reported on the 3200 block of Springleaf Dr.

- At 5 p.m. June 20, a burglary of a building was reported on the 1400 block of Gross Rd.

- At 7:40 a.m. June 19, a burglary of a building was reported on the 400 block of S. Walker St.

