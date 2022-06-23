Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 10:26 am
A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22.
There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer.
Reports of aggravated assaults were:
- 8 a.m. June 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 2100 block of Norcross Drive.
- 10:07 a.m. June 17, aggravated assault with deadly conduct at the intersection of westbound Highway 80 and Belt Line.
- 7:45 p.m. June 21, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of Ridgeview St.
- 11 p.m., June 22, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Tradewind Dr., and Anthony Dr.
- 7:53 p.m., June 20, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1300 block of N. Galloway Ave.
- 2 p.m. June 20, aggravated assault at a convenience store on the 1300 block of N. Masters Dr.
- 7:50 a.m. June 16, deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm at the intersection of N. Town East Circle and Emporium Blvd.
- 11:29 p.m. June 16, discharge of a firearm at the intersection of southbound 635 and Military.
- 9:20 p.m. June 17, discharge of a firearm on the 400 block of W. Grubb Dr.
- 4:30 p.m., June 15, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon near Galloway Rd.
Mesquite police officers responded to five robbery incidents from June 15-22:
- 12:05 p.m. June 15, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 800 block of W. Cartwright Road.
- 4:55 p.m. June 17, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 4500 block of San Marcus Ave.
- 10:48 p.m. June 16, an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 700 block of Grubb Circle.
- 4:15 p.m. June 21, a robbery incident was reported on the 2800 block of Franklin Dr.
- 9:20 p.m., an aggravated robbery report was taken on the 2200 block of Tradewind Dr.
There were also two home burglaries and two commercial burglaries from June 15-22:
- At 11:15 a.m. June 19, a home burglary was reported on the 2100 block of Laramie Dr.
- At 1 p.m. June 19, a home burglary was reported on the 3200 block of Springleaf Dr.
- At 5 p.m. June 20, a burglary of a building was reported on the 1400 block of Gross Rd.
- At 7:40 a.m. June 19, a burglary of a building was reported on the 400 block of S. Walker St.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Mesquite News news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.