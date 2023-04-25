Between April 16-23, the Mesquite Police Department has responded to 11 aggravated assaults, three robberies and other crimes, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.
The assaults happened on the following days:
April 18 at 9:20 p.m. at North Town East Circle and Aloha Boulevard
April 18 at 10:38 p.m. in the 2500 block of I-30
April 19 at 9:06 a.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive
April 19 at 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Newsome Road
April 19 at 9:50 p.m. at I-635 and Gross Road
April 20 at 3 p.m. at La Prada Drive and North Galloway Ave.
April 21 at 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nabholtz Ln.
April 21 at 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 Franklin Dr.
April 23 at 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Military Parkway.
April 23 at 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Duvall Dr.
April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Saddlehorn Dr.
The three robberies occurred on April 17 at 5:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Pioneer Road; April 24 at 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of W Scyene Rd and at 8:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of Calle Rd.
Three commercial burglaries were reported sine April 16. The first reported incident took place on April 17 at 2:50 a.m. in the 4900 block of Gus Thomasson Rd. The second incident was reported on April 19 at 2:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Kerney St. The third incident took place April 23 at 9:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of N Town East Blvd.
Between April 16-23, 25 motor vehicle burglaries occurred and 59 incidents of property theft were reported.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
