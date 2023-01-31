The Mesquite Police Department has seen 39 incidents since Jan. 22.
The department reported seven accounts of assault on the following days:
On Jan. 23 at 6:04 a.m., police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of Purple Sage Trail.
On Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Gross Road.
On Jan. 26 at 8:32 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive.
On Jan. 28 at 2:45 a.m., police responded to a domestic aggravated assault in the 100 block of Highway 80.
On Jan. 29 at 12:47 a.m., police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Highway 80.
On Jan. 29 at 3 a.m., police responded to a deadly conduct incident in the 800 block of Royal Crest Drive.
On Jan. 31 at midnight, police responded to a deadly conduct incident in the 200 block of Alexandria Dr.
Police reported an aggravated robbery on Jan. 25 at 8:06 p.m. in the 1600 block of Rosemont Street.
The department reported three commercial burglaries. On Jan. 24 at 9 p.m., an incident occurred in the 2900 Executive Blvd. Another burglary took place Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Samuell Blvd, and the third incident took place Jan. 28 at 10:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of Motley Dr.
The department reported around 26 accounts of theft since Jan. 22.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
