Mesquite Police Officers responded to eight assaults, five robberies and other crimes from March 26-April 2, according to Lexis Nexus Community Crime maps.
The assaults occurred on the following dates:
March 29 at 4:45 in the 2300 block of Edwards Church Rd.
March 31 at 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Arapaho Tr.
April 1 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of N Galloway Ave.
April 2 at 1:40 a.m. at Linda and Corta Drive.
April 2 at 4:16 p.m. in the 2300 block of Camp David Dr.
April 2 at 8:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Rd. and Gross Street.
April 3 at 10:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of N Town East Blvd.
April 3 at 10:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of I-30.
The five robberies occurred on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Town East blvd; April 1 at 12:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of Highway 80; April 1 at 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Rd; April 2 at 7:41 p.m. in the 1700 block of Longview St. and April 3 at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Military Parkway.
Four commercial burglaries were reported on March 28 at 3:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of Faithon P Lucas blvd.; March 28 at 1 p.m. in the 900 block of W Cartwright Rd.; March 29 at 2:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Highway 80 and March 31 at 9 a.m. in the 900 block of W Cartwright Rd.
Two residential burglaries were reported on March 27 at midnight in the 2400 block of Boardwalk Dr. and March 30 at 11:45 in the 2100 block of Hillcrest Street.
Police reported 12 motor vehicle burglaries and 30 thefts between March 27 and April 3.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
