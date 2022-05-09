Mesquite Police Department officers responded to four aggravated assaults and three aggravated robberies in the past seven days (May 2-8), according to community crime map reports.
At 4:10 p.m. May 4, police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Motley Road and Gus Thomasson Drive in Mesquite.
On May 6, police responded to two reports of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon within a 30-minute span. The first report was sent in at noon on the 200 block of Brunswick Lane, followed 28 minutes later with a report on the 1700 block of N. Galloway Ave.
Earlier in the morning of May 6, police responded to report of an aggravated assault with a weapon in a family home on the 3100 block of Wichita Drive.
Mesquite police also responded to an aggravated robbery report at 7 a.m. May 7, on the 500 block of Highland Village Drive.
At 5:50 p.m. May 3, police responded to another aggravated robbery call in Mesquite.
Other incidents of note were:
- At 12:30 a.m. May 2, police responded to a report of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 800 block of Broadmoor Drive.
- At 8 p.m., May 2, a report of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1900 block of Military Parkway.
- A robbery was reported at 8:30 p.m. May 2, on the 800 block of Gross Road.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 4:10 a.m. May 3, on the 1400 block of Gross Road.
- Theft of property, greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was reported at 5 a.m. May 3 on the 2000 block of Bridger Drive, followed by another report of the same matter at 8:39 a.m. on the 2100 block of S. Town East Blvd.
- At 9 p.m. May 3, a police responded to a report of deadly conduct on the 1700 block of Spring Lake Dr.
- At 4:25 p.m., theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was reported on the 3200 block of Innovative Way.
- At 7 p.m. May 6, police responded to a report of a burglary of a building on the 700 block of Purple Sage Trail.
- At 3:23 p.m. May 7, a report of a burglary of habitation was given on the 500 block of Highland Village Dr.
- At 5:30 p.m. May 7, a forced entry and burglary of habitation report was taken in an apartment residence on the 9700 block of Scyene Road.
