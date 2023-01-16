The Mesquite Police Department responded to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data.
Police officers responded to two accounts of assault. One was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of N Peachtree Rd. Another was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
On Jan. 11, officers responded to two residential burglaries, one at around midnight in the 1600 block of Savage Dr. and the other at around noon in the 800 block of Rancho Dr.
Two burglaries were also reported Jan. 14, with a commercial burglary at around 5:05 a.m. near Town East Mall and a residential burglary at around 7:58 p.m. in the 1600 block of Savage Dr.
Two aggravated robberies were reported on Jan. 14 and 15. The Jan. 14 incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Belt Line Rd. The Jan. 15 incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m. at North Peachtree and Gross Roads.
From Jan. 10 - Jan. 14, the Mesquite Police department responded to 28 thefts.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
