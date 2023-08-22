Mesquite police car
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, the Mesquite Police Department responded to multiple incidents including reported assaults, burglaries, robberies, motor vehicle thefts and other reported crimes.

That includes an assault reported for 1:05 p.m. Aug. 15 near the Military Boulevard and Rodeo Center Parkway intersection.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments