Between July 21 and July 31, the Mesquite Police Department responded to seven reported assaults, 12 reported burglaries, a reported murder, a reported robbery and other reported crimes, according to community crime map data.
The reported assaults took place in the following incidents:
Assault reported for July 21 at 7 p.m. on the 6000 block of Town East Mall
Assault reported for July 24 at midnight on the 4200 block of Flamingo Way
Assault reported for July 25 at 9:59 p.m. 900 block of W Cartwright Road
Assault reported for July 26 at 3:40 p.m. near S Belt Line Road and E Cartwright Road
Assault reported for July 28 at noon near Highway 80 and Belt Line Road
Assault reported for July 28 at 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Blvd.
Assault reported for July 29 at 5:07 p.m. in the 700 block of Harvester Lane
Six reported commercial burglaries took place in the following incidents:
Commercial burglary reported for July 21 at midnight on the 2700 block of W Scyene Road
Commercial burglary reported for July 25 at 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Towne Center Drive
Commercial burglary reported for July 28 at midnight in the 2000 block of N Galloway Ave.
Commercial burglary reported for July 28 at 3:08 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clay Mathis Road
Commercial burglary reported for July 29 at 6:38 a.m. in the 2000 block of Military Parkway
Commercial burglary reported for July 31 at 5:45 a.m. in the 200 block of W Cartwright Road
Commercial burglary reported for July 31 at 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Highway 80
Five reported residential burglaries were reported as follows:
Residential burglary reported for July 21 at 7 a.m. on the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive
Residential burglary reported for July 22 at 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Carlsbad Drive
Residential burglary reported for July 23 at 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Creekside Drive
Residential burglary reported for July 23 at 8:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Stillwater Lane
Residential burglary reported for July 23 at 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Spring Rain Drive
Mesquite police reported a murder for midnight July 31 in the 1500 block of Sierra Drive.
Police also reported a robbery for at 1:26 a.m. July 26 in the 3100 block of Military Parkway.
