The Mesquite Police Santa Cop Toy Program will have its annual holiday toy drive to help provide assistance to disadvantaged children and families.
This year will be the organization’s 40th year for giving back to the community and helping children in MISD who might need assistance.
The organization began in 1975 when Mesquite Police Officer Reese Bullard wanted to provide Christmas gifts to children in a low income apartment complex. Since then, efforts have expanded city-wide. Last year, the program was able to provide gifts to over 1,000 children in 380 different families.
Sgt. Mark Bradford has ran the program for the last four years. With the pandemic, certain adjustments have had to be made to acclimate the needs while still being able to provide to families.
“We were really worried about fundraising, but in actuality it's been just as good if not better in year’s past. I think people recognize the need is going to be more this year. There's challenges and things that are going to be different and things we’re going to have to modify,” Bradford said. “At the end of the day, what's most important is that the families are still getting their assistance, and kids are still getting their gifts and everyone is going to have a great Christmas hopefully.”
The donations began as early as Nov. 12 and will be open until Dec. 16 with an extension to Christmas Eve. The Saturday before Christmas gives families time to pick up donations, wrap them and put them under the tree. The police department is open 24 hours a day to accommodate any donations. There are about 700 children in the program and about over 400 families.
“In years past, we’ve provided Christmas gifts for families all the way up to Christmas Eve. We’ve had house fires the last couple of years where people have lost things the week before Christmas, and we will come in and provide gifts last minute,” Bradford said. “We have patrol officers on the streets and if they walk into a house that doesn't have anything we will provide gifts last minute. We will also give toys to another toy program if it's not too late or we save them for next year.”
The community has been able to provide toy and monetary donations. People can offer donations by placing toy donations in the box at the police department or can make donations on the city’s website. The organization also will host fundraiser events such as the Santa Cop Motorcycle Toy Run on Dec. 5 and a car show in the police station’s parking lot on Dec. 6.
“There's a lot of families in need, there's a lot of families that have the desire to have Christmas for their kids. That's where we need to be. We talk about community policing and the things you can do to support your community. Giving back and reaching out to those less fortunate is a big part of it,” Bradford said. “We’re proud to do it and we’re happy to be able to do it. The pandemic has made things a bit different, but we’re going to be just fine.”
