A suspect is currently in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting.
Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in reference to a gun call at around 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.
The victim said an unknown male entered his apartment, apparently looking for a family member, while pointing a handgun at the victim, the department said. The suspect then exited the victim’s apartment and was believed to have entered another apartment just below his.
Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers secured the area and attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the apartment, where he was last seen to be entering. According to the police department, no contact or communication was able to be made, and due to the suspect being armed, the Mesquite Police Department Tactical Team was dispatched to the location.
After arriving on the scene, the Mesquite Police Department Tactical Team attempted contact through various means to determine if the suspect was inside the resident and try to establish communications. After exhausting all their efforts, the tactical team entered and cleared the apartment, finding it to be vacant, the department said.
At around 8:42 P.M., a family member notified dispatch that the suspect in question was currently at a business located in the 3700 Block of Childress Ave.
Upon arrival at the business, responding officers located and confronted the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect then fired rounds from a handgun at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers detained the suspect and performed immediate life-saving measures, the department said. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The handgun used by the suspect to fire at officers was recovered from the scene.
The first involved officer has been a police officer with the department for six years. The second involved officer has been with the department for three years.
This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available, the department said.
