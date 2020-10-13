The Mesquite Convention Center and Exhibit was announced as the Dallas County Polling Center.
The exhibit center is used as an event space and will serve as the polling center for November 3rd. This facility is located off of I-635 at 1700 Rodeo Drive next to the Mesquite Championship Rodeo Arena and Hampton Inn and Suites.
Atrium Hospitality is the management for the hotels and started an initiative, Time to Vote to increase voter participation.
“We started this group to make a difference and to increase voter participation,” General Manager of Mesquite Convention Center Karla Jacobs said. “After being approved, Atrium has meeting and event space at six of our managed hotels to serve as polling locations.”
Along with it being spacious and accessible, officials at the location have taken cautionary measures to accommodate social distancing. The exhibit hall will offer both walk-in and curbside voting for everyone’s convenience. The convention center will have free parking for walk-in voters and a circular driveway for curbside voters. This facility is also located off of I-635 to accommodate those traveling.
“Dallas County voters are going to come out and be assured that the space venue is a convenient, safe, and clean voting center,” Jacobs said.
The space is equipped with 65,000 square feet and two exhibit halls, which will hold up to 25 voting booths. Each volunteer and voter must comply with wearing face mask coverage and follow social distancing protocol.
“We are going to have social distancing measures put in place along with hygiene stations,” Jacobs said. “If they have forgotten their face coverings, we will have those available for voters and at the hotel as well.”
Atrium Hospitality Management has 83 hotels in 28 states and have included voting accommodations at six other locations. Time to Vote is to educate company associates on how to register to and prepare to vote. Atrium will also be championing the donation of meeting and event space as voting locations. Voters can visit Make Your Vote Count, powered by Vote.org to find any information on voting.
“We’re proud to serve as a supportive community partner, including helping Dallas County voters comfortably and safely cast their ballots on Election Day,” Jacobs said.
Voters can park or follow curbside instructions on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found at vote.org and dallascountyvotes.org. Dallas County registered voters may vote at any polling location in the county. Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole encourages those to visit the Mesquite Exhibit Hall.
“Check your voter registration and print out a sample ballot. Know before you go what’s on your ballot,” she said. “Dallas County Elections Department is proud to partner this year with the Mesquite Convention Center & Exhibit Hall to support the needs of the voters in Dallas County for an election like no other.”
