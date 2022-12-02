To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
As Mesquite continues to grow, the city has promoted small businesses and encouraged residents to support locals who have set up shop in Mesquite.
William Eastep, a manager at Bear Cave Coffee in Downtown Mesquite, opened the café Saturday morning and saw over 50 customers.
“I think supporting small businesses really impacts the community because the money can circulate through this area better,” he said. “It helps our community grow in general.”
Eastep said that later in the evening, the city held Carols and Cocoa, which helped garner more business.
“I heard it was an awesome event and brought in a lot of people,” he said. “It definitely brings in a lot of business whether because people knew we were here, or they discovered us for the first time. It's cool to see.”
Since joining Bear Cave Coffee in 2020, Eastep said he has seen a lot of growth downtown over a short period of time.
“It's been an awesome change downtown,” he said. “We've seen Alejandro's open, there's going to be a pastry place open soon, it's awesome to see what's added in. The farmers market opened, and that's cool to see. There's so much growth in so little time.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
