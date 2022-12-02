Bear Cave 1.jpg

Bear Cave Coffee is a family owned and operated coffee shop located in downtown Mesquite, Texas. Since 2018, it has been a gathering spot for locals.

 Winston Henvey

To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.

Bear Cave 2.jpg

William Eastep prepares a shot of espresso for a customer. 
Bear Cave 3.jpg

Katie Shipley prepares a drink for customers at Bear Cave Coffee.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments