The Mesquite City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission are looking to change their residential zoning ordinances.
Planning and Zoning Manager Garett Langford presented a series of items including development standards, accessory structures, amenities and businesses operated out of a home.
There was no decision made at the meeting. Councilmembers and commissioners met to give direction on the proposed changes which would later be approved in a formal meeting.
Currently, development standards require minimum living space to range from 2,500 square feet for estates to 1,500 square feet for residential-3 developments, the smallest possible single family development type. Langford proposed that the minimum living space be raised to 2,000 square-feet minimum for incoming residential developments. While there was also a proposed decrease in lot width from 60 feet to 50 feet, due to a high number of developers requesting to build smaller lots, Councilmembers Kenny Green, Jennifer Vidler and Tandy Boroughs said they wanted to keep the minimum lot width at 60 feet to avoid having developers propose even smaller lots. Under the new standards, redevelopment would adhere to the new codes.
The proposed changes also included adding supplementary developmental standards which would require subdivisions with 12 or more homes to have a homeowners’ association, amenities based on the number of proposed dwelling units, open space managed by the HOA and landscaping. Houses would also have to be diverse to avoid monotony. City Council members said they would like to see clauses in the proposed ordinance that would limit how much open space can be floodplain and ensure diversity among a subdivision’s homes. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they wanted the proposed zoning ordinance to ensure developers include quality amenities to further build neighborhood communities. Some of the proposed amenities include outdoor cooking facilities, dog parks, pools, playgrounds and sports courts, among others.
Langford’s presentation also included a possible increase in the maximum allowed height from eight to nine feet for minor residential accessory structures like storage sheds, while larger structures would be 15 feet or the height of the house, whichever is less. They would not be allowed in front of the homes. Because of some resident complaints regarding a neighbor with ground mounted solar panels, there was discussion regarding treating ground-mounted solar panels like regular accessory structures. Councilmember Jeff Casper said he would like to see the process streamlined and left largely to the property owner to promote carbon neutrality throughout the city.
City staff proposed limiting special exceptions for garage conversions to homes built prior to 1984, when garages were required for new homes. Since the 1980s, Mesquite has met complications with vehicular accidents resulting from residents parking on narrow roads. In 1984, an ordinance passed requiring all homes to have a garage. In 1990, a new ordinance passed allowing residents to convert their garages into living space, provided the homeowners can keep two off-street parking spaces. In 2020, the city passed an ordinance requiring residents to make up for the parking spaces lost if they convert their garages. This would result in adding pavement to the front yard. City Manager Cliff Keheley said garage conversion is discouraged because it adds to the problem of on-street parking.
Proposed changes to car ports include a requirement that the port must be attached to the house and cannot take up more than 400 square feet. They must have an internal gutter system, must not exceed the height of the home and must be less than 40% of the house’s façade.
The City Council was split between Mayor Daniel Aleman and Casper preferring issuing exceptions, with the approval of a board of adjustment when a car port does not meet city regulation. However, Vidler and Green said they preferred issuing a variance to maintain a level of standard for all structures.
Home occupation ordinances are also expected to see a change where registration may no longer be required, as registration for “traditional” home occupations including music lessons, therapy and others is inefficient, according to Keheley. Additionally, a clause stating that deliveries are limited to three per week will be updated, as more residents have items delivered to their homes, Langford said.
Green said he would like to see the home occupation ordinance tightened up to reduce the amount of delivery and customer traffic in front of a home. Green and some members of the council and Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how some residents will store items including broken toilets or refrigerators in their homes or leave them on their front lawns for multiple days at a time creating traffic difficulties and eye sores.
The City and Council and Planning and Zoning commission are slated to receive an updated residential zoning ordinance to be adopted in a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.