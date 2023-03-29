The city of Mesquite aims to engage more of its community amidst fast growth and an ever-diversifying community.
At a Tuesday Town Hall, City of Mesquite Communications Director Whitney Golin presented new ways the city has made efforts to become more inclusive in its communication and outreach with residents and business owners.
The city aims to connect with residents in a variety of ways including several social media platforms, video productions, external and internal communications, as well as the different publications the city releases. The top three ways community members access city information are city Facebook pages, the home page of the city website and the Mainstream newsletter, according to a resident survey conducted last year.
Since last year, the city has made improvements to its communications including a Spanish Facebook page, redesign of the city’s website and a redesign of its Mainstream publication.
The city also hired its first bilingual communications coordinator to engage its Hispanic community, which makes up 40% of the city’s population.
At the Town Hall, Golin invited residents to the city’s “Connect with Us” page, which serves as a one-stop-shop for access to city news, Mesquite Alerts, the MyMesquite app, the police department, Oncor, a call center, social media links and other resources for residents. The city also provides one phone number – (972) 288-7711 – between its two locations to ensure residents can more efficiently reach their needed department.
The city has added a new tool called Water Smart that serves as a digital portal for all water customers. Residents can see usage and early leak alerts to ensure residents are not paying too much for water.
Mesquite Mayor Dan Aleman highlighted the need for more streamlined communication in an “ever changing environment” to ensure residents are up-to-date on what’s happening within the city.
Mesquite City Councilmember Debbie Anderson said it’s important for residents to remain connected with the city and encouraged residents to use the Water Smart portal.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
