budget.jpg

Residents engaged with city-led activities to better understand the budgeting process.  

 City of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite is set to have two more public hearings in August before adopting its budget and tax rate.

At a town hall last week, residents leaned about Mesquite’s budget process and some of the priorities community members have disclosed to the Mesquite City Council over the last few months. According to Finance Director Cindy Smith, 420 residents responded to the city’s budget survey.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments