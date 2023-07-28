The city of Mesquite is set to have two more public hearings in August before adopting its budget and tax rate.
At a town hall last week, residents leaned about Mesquite’s budget process and some of the priorities community members have disclosed to the Mesquite City Council over the last few months. According to Finance Director Cindy Smith, 420 residents responded to the city’s budget survey.
No residents under 18 years participated in the survey. Smith said city staff wants to possibly work with Mesquite ISD in the future to better engage younger residents. The largest sample size consisted of residents aged 55 and older, at 51% of respondents. Over half of the residents were also longtime residents, living in Mesquite for 20 or more years.
Top priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, according to residents who participated in the survey, include EMS services, fire services, police patrol and traffic enforcement, environmental code enforcement and street maintenance. To ensure the city has sufficient funds for the priorities listed, 56% residents who completed the survey expressed support for higher fees or taxes. However, 19% expressed opposition to higher taxes, while 24% expressed neutrality. According to Smith, under 30% of residents’ taxes go to the city.
Top strategic priorities include safety, attractive neighborhoods and mobility.
One of the residents present said she had not seen much progress on road maintenance near her home. Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said residents can visit cityofmesquite.com/1713/Real-Texas-Roads to report needed repairs. Additionally, Keheley said the city aims to conduct a full street and alley analysis to understand where repairs are needed throughout Mesquite.
According to a presentation by Smith, the general fund in the city’s proposed budget allocates $47 million (27%) to police services, $37 million (22%) for fire services, $28 million (17%) for capital improvements and $17 million (10%) for general government operations.
The next public hearings for Mesquite’s budget will be Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, when the city aims to adopt its budget and tax rate. If needed, the city will hold a tax election Nov. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.