Increased tax revenue will go toward increased compensation for teachers, campus safety and enhanced learning programs to continue to help students recover from learning loss.

Mesquite residents will have a chance to vote on Mesquite ISD’s new tax rate in a Nov. 8 election.

At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to hold an election for residents to vote whether or not they are willing to pay a property tax rate of $1.2846 per $100 of value — $0.0274 lower than the current rate.

