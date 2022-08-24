Mesquite residents will have a chance to vote on Mesquite ISD’s new tax rate in a Nov. 8 election.
At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to hold an election for residents to vote whether or not they are willing to pay a property tax rate of $1.2846 per $100 of value — $0.0274 lower than the current rate.
While the rate is lower than this year’s the tax revenue will be higher. The district, in an effort to garner more revenue, is holding an election to access its three “golden” pennies allowed by the state. Golden pennies provide tax revenue that is not subject to recapture by the State of Texas. Using golden pennies is an exercise of local control where voters decide to access the pennies; all the revenue generated by them stays in the school district. Until the passage of House Bill three, Mesquite ISD was unable to access additional golden pennies from the state. By accessing these golden pennies, the district will bring in an extra $16.4 million. The funding, according to Assistant Superintendent Pete Pape, will go toward increased compensation for teachers, campus safety and enhanced learning programs to continue to help students recover from learning loss.
“If the community is willing to pay just a little more in taxes, that will bring us more funding,” Pape said.
Leading up to the election, MISD Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe said she and her team will work on communicating how the new tax rate will benefit students and teachers.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
