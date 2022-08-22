IMG_1170.PNG
Mesquite public Works

Mesquite has received 11.66 inches of rain at last count, according to the city of Mesquite. During today's rainfall event, the city has reported much damage.

The city will make repairs and responding as soon as possible. Mesquite Police have responded to 202 storm-related incidents today.  

