Mesquite has received 11.66 inches of rain at last count, according to the city of Mesquite. During today's rainfall event, the city has reported much damage.
The city will make repairs and responding as soon as possible. Mesquite Police have responded to 202 storm-related incidents today.
Any resident that experiences water entering their home or garage due to excessive rain are encouraged to report the issue to the Storm Water Specialist at 972-329-8537. Flood photos can be sent to jferrell@cityofmesquite.com. Please provide your name, address, and a contact phone number. Call Utility Dispatch for sewage issues at 972-216-6278.
The Mesquite Fire Department has responded to 58 incidents, according to the city, and has confirmed a fatality as a result of the heavy rain this morning. A car was swept off the road at the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of IH-635 and was discovered as water receded, the department said. Fire and Police personnel accessed the vehicle and recovered the lone, female occupant. No identification has been provided at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.