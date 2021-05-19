The Mesquite City Council decided not to pursue an initiative to limit future construction of accessory buildings on Monday.
The initiative began with City Manager Cliff Keheley wanting to build on the Clean City initiative by regulating accessory buildings to ensure they are maintained.
“We noticed that several of these retail buildings had wooden storage buildings either in their parking lots or next to the main building,” Keheley said. “They weren’t maintained like the rest of the buildings.”
Director of Planning and Services Jeff Armstrong proposed that the city prohibit future construction of accessory buildings in all districts with the exception of commercial and industrial zones.
“We really want to encourage people to add onto their buildings as a nice addition, even if it’s accessed externally for small additional storage,” Armstrong said. “We can treat it as part of the primary building.”
Proposed regulations for future accessory buildings include allowance for a 500-square-foot space or the equivalent of 25% of the building’s ground floor – whichever is greater.
Another proposed regulation requires the construction of a masonry screen unless the accessory building is either at least 90% brick or stone or is out of the visibility of the public. Accessory buildings must also stay behind the front most part of the primary building.
Keheley noted that he did not want to enforce the new regulations on preexisting accessory buildings. They would only apply to future accessory buildings.
The majority of council members agreed that phasing out accessory buildings would be more tedious than focusing more on ensuring the accessory buildings do not become an eyesore.
Councilman B.W. Smith discussed how imposing new regulations on restaurants could further strain them as they recover from the pandemic.
“We just need to make sure that we aren’t being a burden on them,” Smith said.
Council members agreed that discussions regarding accessory buildings should be tabled for post-COVID-19 meetings.
“In my years of working in the restaurant business and working retail, there were a lot of places where we didn’t need those structures,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “If people manage their items properly, there isn’t much need for that outside storage. Nevertheless, we have them, and I don’t want to pressure folks for something they’ve been doing for a long time. I can see some benefit in talking about what we’re going to do in future conversations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.