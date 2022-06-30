Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 97F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 8:18 am
Travis Wheat and his daughter, Delaney pick out a hat before Saturday's rodeo.
Mesquite Champion Rodeo Director Travis Wheat says that one of the goals of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo is to get more people in the metroplex under a cowboy hat.
While waiting for Saturday's Championship Rodeo to begin, patrons swarmed the stalls of local vendors selling leather goods, rodeo memorabilia, handmade air fresheners and hats.
Brazos Brim, a custom hat bar based in College Station, is selling hats with custom ornamentation at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo throughout its summer season.
“We actually just opened about a month or two ago,” Co-Founder Sabrina Cheshire said. “We're based in College Station, and this is brand new.”
At Saturday's rodeo, patrons chose a variety of embellishments including ribbons, feathers, brands and more.
“It's been a really great experience as a new small business to interact with customers and figure out what we're doing on our end before we open our retail store in College Station,” Cheshire said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
