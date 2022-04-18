Mesquite Rotary Club assists with sorting, labeling and delivering books to Mesquite first graders

A team of Mesquite Rotary Club members worked with retired Mesquite teachers on April 14 to sort and label books to be delivered to all Mesquite ISD first graders.
The Rotarians will also assist the retired teachers in delivering the books to the schools on April 21. Since 2015, the Mesquite Rotary Club has donated funds each year in support of the Mesquite Association of Retired School Employees’ Book Project. Combined with funds donated by MARSE members, this enables the project to give a book to each first grade student in the district.
The MARSE Book Project began in 1999 when the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association joined with the statewide group’s effort. The books given out are new ones, and they are specially selected to coordinate with the children’s reading curriculum in their schools. The project is designed to promote the love of reading, the development of students’ personal book collections, and to assist in the development of the students’ reading skills. The Book Project committee chair for MARSE is Susan Cumby.
The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon on Tuesdays at the MISD David K. Belt PDC. For more information on the group, visit their website at www.mesquitetxrotary.org. And, for more information on the Mesquite Association of Retired School Employees, visit their website at localunits.org/mesquite.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
