The Mesquite Rotary Club hosted its annual "Four Way Test" Speech Contest at the Mesquite ISD David Belt Professional Development Center on Tuesday.
Contestants from all Mesquite ISD high schools, and Dallas Christian School participated in the event. Each student gave a five-to-seven-minute original speech about applying the Rotary Four Way Test in everyday relationships with other people and students.
The four-question ethical test of all that people say and do was developed in 1932 by Herbert J. Taylor, who became the 1954-55 Rotary International President. The questions are, "Is it the truth?"; "Is it fair to all concerned?"; "Will it build goodwill and better friendships?"; and "Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"
Taking first place in the contest was Rudy Lea of Dallas Christian School. Sophia Aguirre of Mesquite High School took second place, and the third place winner was Courtney Bell of John Horn High School. The winners received prizes of $250, $150, and $100. Also participating in the local contest were King Oliphant of North Mesquite High School, Kayla Ann Zaragoza of West Mesquite High School, Shon Meija of Poteet High School, and Jacob Lamb of Vanguard High School.
The local winner will now go on to compete in the Rotary District 5810 Four Way Test Speech Contest, contending for a top prize of $750. That will be held at the Addison Events Center’s Karol Omlor Studio Theatre on Saturday, May 14th.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
