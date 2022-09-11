News roundup .png
Mesquite Arts Center

Continuing summer camps

For the past 5 years, the Mesquite Arts Center has been educating children during the summer with theater camp programs like “Cara Mia’s School of Yes!” This is offered at an affordable rate through donations and grants. For those who cannot afford the program, the arts center offers scholarships through donors.

