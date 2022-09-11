For the past 5 years, the Mesquite Arts Center has been educating children during the summer with theater camp programs like “Cara Mia’s School of Yes!” This is offered at an affordable rate through donations and grants. For those who cannot afford the program, the arts center offers scholarships through donors.
With North Texas Giving Day approaching, residents are encouraged to become a sponsor for Mesquite’s youth to learn more about visual arts, dance, theater, and music for summer 2023 camps. Residents can see this year’s closing procession here on the arts center’s YouTube Channel. This year's goal is to get 200 people to contribute $25 to the campaign from now through September 22.
Library signup month
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Mesquite residents may receive a free library card in just minutes by providing a photo ID with proof of residency.
Libraries are a valuable resource for the community. Whether someone is searching for a job, studying for school, researching genealogy or looking for a good book to read - the public library has what they need. A library card allows residents to check out books or movies, explore the library's digital collection and use a library computer to access the Internet.
Helping those in need
Throughout September, Mesquite ISD will be sharing mental health resources in honor of National Suicide Awareness Month. The district encourages community members to take time to check in on friends and family members and encourage them to seek help. Campus counselors are always available to guide students through their emotions.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
