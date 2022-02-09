Make up days
Due to last week’s closure for bad weather, students and staff members will need to make up those missed school days on April 18 and May 26, Shaw Elementary School announced Tuesday.
May 24 and 25 will be full days for all students. May 26 will be the last day of school, the school said.
Texas requires students to receive 75,600 minutes of instruction each school year, and teachers must work 187 days. Mesquite ISD must make up the weather closure days to meet those requirements.
The district was able to make up the instructional time lost to the two-day closure for excessive COVID-19 absences Jan. 18 and 19 because we had additional minutes already built into the school calendar, and we extended one of the planned early release days at the end of the school year to a full day.
Fifth annual summit
Mesquite’s Office of Neighborhood Vitality will host its Fifth Annual Neighborhood Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd.
All Mesquite residents have the opportunity to join the event. The summit is free and will feature guest speakers among other key facets to educate and provide helpful tips for residents to learn about city government and ways to get involved and engaged with their community.
Residents can register for the free Neighborhood Summit at https://bit.ly/3gqLDTb.
Final design authorized
The Mesquite City Council authorized the preliminary and final design contract of Faithon P. Lucas, Sr., Boulevard Monday night. The roadway will be realigned and reconstructed from the existing two-lane section to a four-lane divided section from McKenzie Road to East Cartwright Road. The estimated total cost of the project is $16.6 million.
The design will also include a hike and bike trail along the north side of the roadway that connects to the city’s master trail system and a roundabout connecting to the future Solterra master-planned residential development.
“The roundabout along with the alignment shifts provide design features that help control speeding on major thoroughfares,” Public Works Director Curt Cassidy said. “Additionally, four-lane divided roadways by design increase safety while adding capacity.”
Dallas County will partner with the city of Mesquite on the project by reimbursing the city 50% of the cost of paving and drainage improvements. The estimated total reimbursement is estimated to be $6.4 million. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.
