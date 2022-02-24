Roundup -- Debbie Anderson.jpg

Debbie Anderson

District Meeting

City Council District 6 residents are invited to a district meeting 7 p.m. today at Pirrung Elementary, 1500 Creek Valley. This district meeting is aimed to serve as an opportunity for residents to recieve information and updates throughout the city and learn more about their district.

Custodial commendation

Kimbrough Middle School student Brendan received commendation from Mesquite ISD after notifying a Kimball Elementary custodian of a fire that broke out on the playground Friday afternoon.

The district said Brendan saw the fire on his way home from school. He and the custodian were able to put out the fire together.

Kimbrough Middle School student Brendan was recognized by the district for assisting in putting out a fire at the Kimball Elementary school playground on Friday.

Circulatory support

City employees were encouraged to wear red on Friday to help raise awareness about heart disease and show the city’s support for American Heart Month and to all those who suffer from cardiovascular disease. The water tower and City Hall will be lit in red for the rest of February to also show the City's support.

Acting against aggressive driving

The Mesquite Police Department and neighboring agencies began a large-scale Aggressive Driving Operation beginning February 12. The department asked its partners to join them in mitigating aggressive driving in their own jurisdictions throughout the month. These operations aim to increase visibility and deter aggressive driving around the North Texas Region.

Lola Paris from J. C. Austin Elementary earned third place, Da’ Jon Reedy from Beasley Elementary School earned fourth place, Nayeli Jimenez from Shaw Elementary earned third place and Bryson Price from Vanston Middle School earned sixth place in the 50th anniversary Texas Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest.

Among the top six

Last week in Carrollton, students across the state participated in the 50th anniversary Texas Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest. Mesquite ISD had four students place among the top six.

Lola Paris from J. C. Austin Elementary earned third place, Da’ Jon Reedy from Beasley Elementary School earned fourth place, Nayeli Jimenez from Shaw Elementary earned third place and Bryson Price from Vanston Middle School earned sixth place

Students who placed were awarded a two-night stay in a hotel and meals.

“The kids feel so proud of themselves because they won this fun experience for their whole family,” said Wendi Hatley, MISD Health and Physical Education Coordinator. “This represents a great community partnership between the Elks Lodge and Mesquite ISD.”

