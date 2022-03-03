Mesquite ISD is looking to shift how it interacts with its community.
In a Monday joint session between the Mesquite City Council and school district, MISD’s Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe said the district plans on involving all members of its community including non-English speaking parents and students.
Some of the district’s plans to grow and engage its community include putting out billboards in both English and Spanish giving what Jobe calls the “Mesquite promise.” This promise includes ensurance of students’ success, belonging, dignity and opportunity to make a difference in their community. Additionally, some of the City Council members and district leadership discussed the possibility of creating a Spanish-speaking podcast in conjuncture with the district’s existing Read Play Talk podcast.
“The problem we've run into with communications -- and the city knows this too. I've had this conversation with the mayor, and I've had this conversation with Cliff -- You can communicate until you're blue in the face,” Superintendent David Vroonland said. “The message seems to get lost. You say it so many different ways, and it still doesn't out there and permeate the audience. It has to shift from this idea of pure communication to almost marketing.”
After some trademark complications, Jobe also said some of the schools will undergo mascot and logo updates starting with John D. Horn High School. Jobe said the district consulted with students and teachers to get their input on designs to create a school culture and instill more pride in the students for their school. The logo is expected to roll out this spring.
The district’s web redesign is also expected to launch over the summer, featuring the work of district photographers and graphic designers.
In addition to re-branding and increased marketing, the district is also working to help put MISD students who are interested in teaching on a diploma path where they would be able to train with MISD teachers and receive financial aid for their schooling.
Mesquite ISD also plans to grow Vanguard High School’s programs offering more career and technical education. Jobe said Vanguard currently has 1,000 interested eighth graders for 500 available spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.