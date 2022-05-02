Police lights
During the week of April 28 through May 1, the Mesquite Police Department reported one aggravated robbery, one incident of deadly conduct, three burglaries and nine accounts of property theft.

The robbery occurred at 3 p.m. April 29 at Skyline Road and North Peachtree Drive.

The deadly conduct occurred at 6:20 p.m. April 30 in the 600 block of West-bound Highway 80.

The three burglaries were:

At 4 a.m. April 28 in the 1800 block of Range Drive.

At 9:15 p.m. April 26 in the 2200 block of Crooked Bow Drive

At 1:30 p.m. April 26 in the 900 block of Carver Street

The nine accounts of property theft were:

At 8:03 p.m. April 30 in the 300 block of Newsom Road

At 7:20 p.m. April 30 in the 1800 block of Military Parkway

At noon April 30 in the 1400 block of Windmill Lane

At 11 a.m. April 30 in the 2100 block of North Belt Line Road

At 4:30 p.m. April 28 in the 1300 block of Planters Road

At 10 p.m. April 27 in the 2100 block of Hillcrest Street

At 4 p.m. April 27 in the 100 block of Highway 80

At 3:37 p.m. April 27 in the 200 block of Highway 80

At 5 p.m. April 25 in the 200 block of Highway 80

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

