Mesquite is looking to engage its business community more as economic development grows.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram presented five goals for economic growth.
The goals centered around highlighting small businesses, bringing quality jobs that would allow community members to stay in Mesquite and breathing life into underutilized corridors.
Buttram presented the idea of hosting trade events and other gatherings for businesses to network and get to know each other. She said that she would like to see more participation and engagement from Mesquite’s business community. Buttram also discussed the importance of taking a more proactive approach to bringing in diverse types of businesses to Mesquite.
By attracting a wider range of businesses, the city aims to offer quality work opportunities to its residents.
“I don’t want us to attract jobs anymore,” Mesquite City Councilmember Kenny Green said. “I want us to attract careers.”
Green said he wants residents to find businesses in Mesquite that offer upward mobility.
Since 2010, Mesquite has been growing economically.
Buttram told the council that the city has doubled in appraisal to $10 billion over the last 12 years. Property values have risen by 35% since the pandemic, and the median household income has risen 22% since 2015. By 2030, the city expects to once again double its appraisal value.
With 77% of the community being people of color, Buttram said told council that economic development wants to work with the chamber to highlight these local businesses and help them become more engaged in city affairs.
“What this says to me is you can succeed here,” Buttram said after presenting the data to council.
Buttram said Economic Development began offering the city’s business resources in Spanish for Spanish-speaking residents.
Other engagement opportunities proposed by Buttram included a regular webinar for budding businesses and entrepreneurs to understand what the city has to offer, as well as engagement for young professionals. Green proposed that different city departments speak at each webinar to answer any community questions.
In addition to engagement, the city aims to create a sense of place and storytelling in its business community. Buttram proposed that part of this effort could be to incentivize façade improvements and development in key locations.
By redeveloping underused corridors, the city will be able to bring more shoppers to certain areas of Mesquite, thereby creating a unique identity to each district, Buttram said. One target for Buttram is the entertainment industry.
As Mesquite continues developing, Buttram said she aims to transform Mesquite into a destination as Texas’ 21st largest city.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
