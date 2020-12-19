The Mesquite Social Services (MSS) closed down Friday after serving the community for about 58 years.
MSS was initiated by Mesquite resident Jewel Westmoreland, and it started as a food pantry with a shoestring budget. The original MSS started out of Westmoreland’s Mesquite home in 1963 and helped the community move forward and help them through tough times.
“She would empower them, move them forward, cry with them, but also fix whatever it was,” Program and Community Development Director Michael Schoegel said. “That’s something we’ve been doing to keep true to her.”
Since its origin, MSS has developed into more programs to help individuals and families through financial crises and become self-sufficient. It has been able to help through food pantry, assist with GED tests and provide financial relief, clothing, and rent and utilities.
“We are all driven and passionate and love what we do. It’s always about what we serve and how we serve and always treat people with respect,” Schoegel said. “We always want to treat people with dignity, respect and be that positive light.”
Although the organization has Mesquite’s name in its title, MSS is a nonprofit and is not government funded. Support for the organization comes through fundraisers, donations and its thrift shop, all of which were affected by the pandemic.
“We never want someone to leave asking what to do now and have unanswered questions,” Schoegel said. “If we don't have something on hand, we still take the extra measure and give them the direction and resources.”
In the spring, MSS usually has a luncheon that also serves as a fundraiser, but because of the pandemic, it was cancelled. The thrift store had about five employees and shut down about four months ago. Both had been a resource to the organization and without the efforts to continue, the Board of Directors recommended MSS to shut down.
“When someone walks through the door and asks for help that is already a huge piece and factor in emotional stress, physical stress and mental stress,” Schoegel said.
The continued efforts of the organization and volunteers were recognized by the city of Mesquite. MSS has helped and served the community through the last almost 60 years since its origin. MSS has continued its mission to help empower others and help move them forward. There are other resources in Dallas County that have financial services including Sharing Life that is located in Mesquite.
