Mesquite residents have shown a higher satisfaction with their city than other cities across the state and nation.
Ryan Murray, assistant director of community research with the ETC Institute said at a Monday City Council meeting that Mesquite received a 66% satisfaction rating – 16 percentage points above the national average and around 20 percentage points above the state average.
While Murray said that 66% was considered a good rating, some of the councilmembers voiced concerns.
“I’m disappointed in that 66%; that’s not a good place to be.” Councilmember B.W. Smith said. “I don’t care about the national average. I’m more concerned with the Texas average. Mesquite residents might not move to New York City for a better place to live, but they might move to Grand Prairie if they thought that was a good place to live.”
Councilmember Kenny Green said he would like to see how Mesquite compares in satisfaction to other Dallas suburbs in the future.
The key points where the city could improve, according to the 1,001 surveys sent in, were street and sidewalk maintenance, code enforcement, traffic flow and services rendered by first responders.
Murray said while satisfaction is high regarding the services provided by police, fire and paramedic crews, one of the city’s key priorities should be maintaining that good rating. When presenting resident satisfaction with city services, Murray noted that street repair and traffic flow received the highest rating of dissatisfaction among all the services listed in the survey. According to a map displaying the satisfaction and dissatisfaction of traffic and street maintenance, the most dissatisfied residents were located around the southwest corner of I-30 and I-635.
According to the survey results, residents predominantly said they felt safe except at night. Councilmembers wanted to know how other nearby cities faired with resident feedback of nighttime safety. Residents also expressed around a 66% satisfaction rating regarding housing. When asked if they felt like the city was improving, 43% said “Yes,” 30% said “No,” and 27% said they did not know.
Another area highlighted by Murray was city communication and outreach. While satisfaction regarding communication was high, according to survey results, residents deemed it a priority for the city to engage in local issues with its residents and increase police presence. Murray said both of those were also a matter of public perception.
“As things have become more vile on social media, we’ve noticed more – a sharper line of disconnect between feeling involved and being involved,” Murray said. “It seems we’ve seen a drop-off in engagement during these meetings unless it’s a school board meeting where they’re going to enforce masks, or it’s another one of these hot button topics where people want to be a part of the democratic process.”
Murray said the city is already communicating and being transparent with its residents, and some of the negative feedback is public perception from those not engaging with their city. To increase engagement, he proposed using social media liaisons on platforms like Facebook and Nextdoor to ensure more residents see what the city is saying. Green and Councilmember Jeff Casper said the city should also market itself to its current residents and highlight its wins so residents are aware of the good happening in Mesquite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.