During an on-foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and a suspect was struck multiple times.
Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd. In reference to suspicious activity. Officers were advised there was a subject possibly breaking into an apartment, according to a press release from the Mesquite police department.
On arrival, officers saw the suspect who fled on foot. Two officers pursued the suspect through the parking lot. After the suspect was shot by the police officers, he was given immediate life-saving before he was was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, a press release from the police department said.
A firearm was recovered from the scene.
The department said the shooting is under investigation.
