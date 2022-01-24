police lights
File photo

A Mesquite 16-year-old was shot and left for dead.

According to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department, officers were notified Saturday at around 7:05 p.m. of what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road.

A witness reported seeing a male fall from a vehicle at the location, the department said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers identified a 16-year-old male lying on the ground with what was later identified as a gunshot wound in the chest.

Mesquite Fire Department paramedics treated the teenager at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, the investigation is still ongoing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments