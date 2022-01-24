A Mesquite 16-year-old was shot and left for dead.
According to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department, officers were notified Saturday at around 7:05 p.m. of what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road.
A witness reported seeing a male fall from a vehicle at the location, the department said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers identified a 16-year-old male lying on the ground with what was later identified as a gunshot wound in the chest.
Mesquite Fire Department paramedics treated the teenager at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
As of Monday, the investigation is still ongoing.
