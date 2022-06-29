In advance of July 4th holiday weekend, the City of Mesquite has announced it will aggressively address the illegal possession or use of fireworks, as well as celebratory gunfire through its “Celebrate Safely” campaign.
Thecityhas begun its community-wide public education efforts and during the Independence Day weekend will have escalated enforcement with the deployment of police and fire staff into neighborhoods. Fines range from $500 to $4,000 with the illegal discharge of a firearm also carrying the possible penalty of up to one year in jail. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/CelebrateSafely for more information.
To report illegal fireworks, email fireworks@mesquitepolice.org or call non-emergency police dispatch at 972-285-6336. To report firearm violations, call non-emergency police dispatch at 972-285-6336. The name of the caller and address of gunfire or fireworks will also be required for response. Please do not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency and immediate help is required from police, fire, or paramedics.
Due to the volume of calls, thecityasks citizens to remain patient as these reports are documented and responded to in conjunction with priority calls for emergency service. Citations will be issued, arrests will be made, and all evidence will be seized.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
