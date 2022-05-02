Mesquite will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, with food, activities and performances.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Mesquite at Front Street Station, 100 West Front Street.
In partnership with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite, Unidos, and LULAC Mesquite, this family-friendly event is free of charge. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market, followed by Cinco de Mayo-themed activities, food, and performances beginning at noon. Parking is available at no charge throughout different locations in downtown Mesquite.
The Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market has extended its hours until 5 p.m. for the celebration. Market visitors are encouraged to enter Front Street Station from Galloway for the best access to parking during earlier hours.
This annual celebration features authentic Mexican food, a jalapeño-eating contest, folklórico dancers, kids activity area with free arts and crafts, vendors and more. From noon to 5 p.m., live music will be performed including The Squeezebox Bandits at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a live horse performance by the DFW Caballos Bailadores at 2:30 p.m.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
