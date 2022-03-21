Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Mesquite will host the first of three public input meetings on City Council redistricting on March 29.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and be held at Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way. The meeting is open to all residents and is intended to gather public feedback on proposed redistricting illustrative maps.

On January 18, representatives of the consulting law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP provided the City Council with an overview of the 2020 Census population and demographic data. The City Council was advised that current councilmember districts have become unbalanced in population and must be redrawn to comply with the “one-person, one-vote” principle established by the U.S. Constitution.

Additional public input meetings will be held on April 5 at Rutherford Recreation Center, and at the May 2 City Council Meeting at Mesquite City Hall. All public meetings will begin at 7 p.m. 

