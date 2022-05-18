Mesquite memorial day
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The City of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day Service on May 30, at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial, 425 S. Galloway Ave.

The program will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. The program will begin at 2:55 p.m. to coincide with National Moment of Remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 2:50 p.m. to allow time to park and enter the memorial area, and to bring folding chairs, if needed.

The service will include remarks by Mayor Daniel Aléman and a reading of the names of those from Mesquite who gave the ultimate sacrifice that have been honored at the memorial, followed by the playing of Taps

The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The 3 p.m. time was chosen because it is the time when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. It is intended to be a unifying act of remembrance for Americans to honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace. The National Moment of Remembrance Act became law in the year 2000.

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments