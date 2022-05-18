The City of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day Service on May30, at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial, 425 S. Galloway Ave.
The program will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. The program will begin at 2:55 p.m. to coincide with National Moment of Remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 2:50 p.m. to allow time to park and enter the memorial area, and to bring folding chairs, if needed.
The service will include remarks by MayorDaniel Aléman and a reading of the names of those from Mesquite who gave the ultimate sacrifice that have been honored at the memorial, followed by the playing of Taps.
The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The 3 p.m. time was chosen because it is the time when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. It is intended to be a unifying act of remembrance for Americans to honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace. The National Moment of Remembrance Act became law in the year 2000.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.