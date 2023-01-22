Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas.
From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
According to Jessica McClellan, manager of the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, this will be the first expo that Quinceañera Magazine has hosted in Texas. Past expos held by the magazine have centered around the Midwest from Iowa to Chicago, according to Jackie Camargo, the magazine’s regional director.
By bringing all these vendors under one roof, McClellan says she hopes to highlight the many businesses and venues offered in the city. Additionally, the expo aims to further the city’s efforts in engaging more of Mesquite’s Spanish-speaking residents.
“There's so much to Mesquite that people aren't aware of, and I think it's great to have this here, McClellan said. “We'd rather them come here than Dallas because Mesquite is such a diverse, multicultural city. We would like residents to have this resource to know what's available. I think a lot of people probably know about the convention center, but they don't know about these other ones.”
McClellan also highlighted the economic impact of highlighting local businesses. By knowing what local vendors have to offer, families will be able to continue supporting the community.
Camargo said that the magazine also plans to host a July event to see how the community has grown in the metroplex.
In addition to the expo, Visit Mesquite also offers a webpage fully dedicated to quinceañeras to help families find all the resources they need.
More information about the expo can be found here.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
