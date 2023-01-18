Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong.
At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
The first proposed development, located at 2910 Motley Drive, consists of 140 units, with 77 one-bedroom apartments and 64 two-bedroom apartments. The development would be intended as a senior living community, Armstrong said. The complex would restrict applicants to 55 and older. The buildings would predominantly be two stories near its adjacent neighborhood but increase to three levels near Motley Road.
The development would also be equipped with elevators to ensure residents can get to their apartments.
The proposed senior living development was met with support from three resident speakers at the meeting and was unanimously given a resolution of support.
The second proposed development was a 120-unit complex located at 2701 Motley Road, with 35 one-bedroom, 57 two-bedroom and 28 three-bedroom apartments.
This development would be intended for families and will not be age restricted, Armstrong said. Because the developments at 2701 and 2910 Motley Drive are in close proximity, the state will only be able to approve one of these developments. When asked why two were proposed in close proximity, the applicant, Avis Chaisson with Palladium USA Inc., said that Mesquite was currently a competitive market for affordable housing. Palladium wanted to propose multiple options, so the city could choose the best fit for its community, she said.
Council members said that the development was oddly shaped, and there were already several multifamily developments in the nearby area. The development was rejected in a 4-3 vote.
The third proposed project was a 105-unit complex located at 930 Military Parkway. The development, intended for families, consisted of 34 one-bedroom apartments, 55 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom apartments.
The item received unanimous support from council.
At the meeting, Chaisson told the council that Mesquite has become a competitive market for affordable housing due to the scoring system provided by the state. A combination of the job market, growth opportunities and revitalization efforts has attracted multiple housing developers, she said.
The proposed developments will be submitted to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for a 9% tax credit before returning to the city for final approval.
