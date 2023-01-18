Affordable housing.png

Avis Chaisson told city council that Mesquite has become a competitive market for affordable housing due to the scoring system provided by the state.

 Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong.

At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

