airport logistics center

The three new Class A industrial buildings are strategically located adjacent to the Mesquite Metro Airport between US Highway 80 and IH-20, bringing approximately $104 million in capital investment to the city and creating space for hundreds of new jobs.

 Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Mesquite will see new development along its I-20 corridor over the next decade.

The 1,053 acres of land in question includes around 58 parcels of land and around 21 property owners.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

