The three new Class A industrial buildings are strategically located adjacent to the Mesquite Metro Airport between US Highway 80 and IH-20, bringing approximately $104 million in capital investment to the city and creating space for hundreds of new jobs.
Mesquite will see new development along its I-20 corridor over the next decade.
The 1,053 acres of land in question includes around 58 parcels of land and around 21 property owners.
Some of the major developments include the airport logistics center, the east business park and expansion of the Mesquite Metro Airport.
The total square footage for the development along I-20 is 8.7 million, with 2.3 million square feet developed by Dalfen Industrial and two 3.2 million square foot lots developed by the SLJ Company and 42 Real Estate.
Projected total costs for laying out infrastructure is $40.9 million. Retail infrastructure will cost $6.8 million, industrial infrastructure will cost around $23.9 million, infrastructure for the airport east will cost $6.4 million, the airport logistics center will cost $3.4 million, and administrative costs will come to $400,000.
Economic Development Director Kim Buttram told Mesquite City Council at a Monday meeting that private entities will cover initial costs for infrastructure then be reimbursed by the city overtime.
In an effort to boost economic development and ease the tax burden off residents, the city approved two agreements within the I-20 corridor. The first is a 210-acre business park that will have an Oncor substation just under three acres. When construction on infrastructure begins, the city will grant 100 acres to the developer with a tax reimbursement of no more than $25 million. The developer is slated to begin construction on infrastructure by the beginning of 2026 and finish by end of June 2027.
Phase 1, which will comprise of 450,000 square feet of industrial space, will begin July 2027 and end by December 2028. Projected costs are $25 million.
Phase 2, which will comprise of 1.55 million of infrastructure space, will begin July 2030 and end by June 2033. Projected costs are $90 million. This will include retail and Airport East.
The second agreement is to develop an Oncor electronic substation that will take up 2.8 acres. The developers will purchase from the city for, then be reimbursed, $436,100.
Construction is expected to run from October 2023 to October 2024.
Scott Roehmann with 42 Real Estate said the substation has attracted a lot of potential data centers, with its proximity to the substation. Additional uses include manufacturing and distribution.
The base taxable value for the property as of 2021 was $4,386. By 2051, once all of the retail and business parks have been installed, is projected to be $771 million. The property, once developed, is expected to bring in $51.6 million revenue.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
