The Mesquite Tri-East NAACP held a rally Monday night at Mesquite City Hall to express their discontent with the lack of representation in upper city management.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., community members gathered outside of City Hall for a prayer then went to the council chamber to speak during the public comments section.
“Two and a half years ago, we got a letter from the former mayor saying the city will end racial discrimination in hiring, and they will be more equitable with citizens,” NAACP President Henry Brown said. “They talked about all the great things they were going to do. Here we are now, and we see no movement. We feel that the city is not living up to the letter sent two and a half years ago, and this is our way of letting them know that we expect more from the city.”
Brown said that the city is underrepresenting its residents, as African Americans make up a larger portion of the city’s population, but the city has predominantly white leadership.
"We appreciate the members of the NAACP for their passion and interest in our community and we share the same desire to represent our whole community equitably,” the city said in a statement. “We are open to continuing to improve our hiring processes.”
The city said it has made efforts to hire more diverse employees and have included the NAACP and LULAC in the hiring of positions like Mesquite Police Chief David Gill.
“We invite effective conversations to improve the focus on bringing the best people to Mesquite who will represent the entire community,” the city said. “We have many positions open, and we encourage applications from anyone that wishes to serve the City of Mesquite."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
