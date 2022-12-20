naacp.jpg

Starting at 6:30, community members gathered outside of City Hall for a prayer then went to the council chamber to speak during the public comments section.

 Winston Henvey

The Mesquite Tri-East NAACP held a rally Monday night at Mesquite City Hall to express their discontent with the lack of representation in upper city management.

