The Mesquite Police Department received a report of a delayed sexual assault of a child on April 4, the department announced Monday. 

The investigation of the offense revealed that Conner “Jesse” Penny, a 32-year-old resident of Mesquite, had sexual contact with a female under the age of 17 years of age on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018, the department said in a press release.  Penny was arrested on April 5 for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Since his arrest, additional victims have made outcries of abuse by Penny occurring between 2013 and 2021 with arrest warrants also obtained.

At the time of his arrest, Penny was employed as the Youth Pastor at the Inspiration Church, formerly known as Mimosa Lane Baptist Church, in Mesquite, according to the department. Penny’s previous employers included the Mesquite Independent School District and the City of Mesquite where he worked as a Teacher’s Aide and a counselor through the Recreational After School Program (RASP).

Penny is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $2.5 million bond for one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

If anyone has information regarding Penny that may be beneficial to the investigation or was a victim of abuse, the police department encourages them to Detective Christopherson at lchristo@mesquitepolice.org or call 972-285-6336 ext. 0.

